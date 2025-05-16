Best Defense Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, Citigroup, Celestica, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, develop, and manufacture military equipment, weapons systems, and related technologies for governments and armed forces. These firms include aerospace contractors, defense-electronics manufacturers, cybersecurity specialists focused on national security, and suppliers of support services such as logistics and maintenance. Investors often view defense stocks as relatively defensive assets because they tend to be backed by stable government defense budgets, providing resilience during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. 6,854,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,507. The company has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.30.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,526. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.25.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 4,567,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,949,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,509. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.65. Celestica has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.25. 668,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,243. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.59.

