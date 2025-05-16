D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,267 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.