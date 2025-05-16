PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

