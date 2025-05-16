B. Riley Initiates Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.3%

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.