Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.4 %

MBLY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

