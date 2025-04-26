NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at about $291,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

