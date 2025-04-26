NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,959,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

TACK stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

