Natixis Sells 110 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Qualys were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $15,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,757 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,980. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,502.18. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Qualys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $126.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

