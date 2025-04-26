OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTFree Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

