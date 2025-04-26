Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $651,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

