MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,156 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.0434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

