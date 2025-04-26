MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.43 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

