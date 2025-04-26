MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

