40,500 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $116.21.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

