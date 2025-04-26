Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,722 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

