Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $179.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

