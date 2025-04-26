Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $240,000 Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.88. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

In other news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

