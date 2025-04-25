Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.