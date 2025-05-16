SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 16,067 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 93,058 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 97,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,048.72. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $303,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

