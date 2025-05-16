Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox Acquires 11,400 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) Director Saul A. Fox purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $332,766.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,796,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,433,559.15. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
GBLI opened at $30.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
