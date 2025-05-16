Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox Acquires 11,400 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) Director Saul A. Fox purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $332,766.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,796,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,433,559.15. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

GBLI opened at $30.00 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 46,167 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

