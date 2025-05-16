SG Capital Management LLC Invests $8.20 Million in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 257,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,000. REV Group makes up approximately 0.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

