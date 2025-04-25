Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IWR stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.