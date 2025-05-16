SG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $914,076. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

