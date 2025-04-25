iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 393.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,622,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

