Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.