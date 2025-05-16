Piper Sandler Boosts CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target to $5.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 882,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 660,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,547,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.