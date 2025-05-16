International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Mehmood Khan Buys 4,000 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.33 per share, for a total transaction of $301,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $57,324,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.