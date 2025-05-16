Seven Grand Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 42,584 United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.09% of United Homes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Homes Group by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,755,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Homes Group by 260.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 189.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 600,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHG opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 6.62. United Homes Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

