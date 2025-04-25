AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

NYSE:T opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

