Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,148 shares of company stock valued at $91,434. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aura Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.