Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,148 shares of company stock valued at $91,434. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aura Biosciences Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Biosciences
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.