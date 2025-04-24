Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,444 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SHY stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
