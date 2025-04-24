Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,444 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.