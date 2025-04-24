Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after acquiring an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

