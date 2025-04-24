Quantessence Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $339,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

