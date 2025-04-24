Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 23,919 Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 720.7% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 928,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 814,941 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,021.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,174 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

