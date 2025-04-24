Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $830.57 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $826.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

