Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 3.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in Trex by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $94.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

