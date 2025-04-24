Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Alpine Peaks Capital LP

Alpine Peaks Capital LP reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,335 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 5.8% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,797,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $46,299,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 903.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 731,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 658,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Cognex Stock Up 3.4 %

Cognex stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

