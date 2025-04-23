MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
