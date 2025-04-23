International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE THM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines
In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,152,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,522.56. This trade represents a 4.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
