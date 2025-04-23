International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE THM opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,152,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,522.56. This trade represents a 4.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.