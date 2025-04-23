StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.92.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.