StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Infinera has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,713,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

