Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coupang by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 506,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $2,618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $46,388,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Coupang has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

