First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSFG. StockNews.com lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.