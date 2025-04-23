Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 4.0 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.