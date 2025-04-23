Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $19.33

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after buying an additional 536,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,621,000 after acquiring an additional 426,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 463,601 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

