Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $19.33

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBRA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
SBRA opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabra Health Care REIT
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.