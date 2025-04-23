Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Drops By 14.7%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,173,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 1,376,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.4 days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

