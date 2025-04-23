LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (YHC) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House Inc. – Common Stock $2.27 million -$15.75 million -0.70 LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Competitors $15.27 billion $1.97 billion 36.95

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of LQR House Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LQR House Inc. – Common Stock’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LQR House Inc. – Common Stock and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House Inc. – Common Stock -630.38% -119.93% -114.73% LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Competitors -67.80% -225.50% -17.07%

Summary

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock competitors beat LQR House Inc. – Common Stock on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

