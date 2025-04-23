Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $26.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CCL opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $87,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

