Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $349,346.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,955.82. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,428.68. This trade represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

SGRY stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.