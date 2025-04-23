Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SGRY
Insider Activity at Surgery Partners
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,902.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.
Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
SGRY stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surgery Partners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.