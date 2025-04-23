Brasada Capital Management LP Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.