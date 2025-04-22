Tradition Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,988,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

